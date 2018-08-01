Oclaro (OCLR) & Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Critical Contrast

Oclaro (NASDAQ: OCLR) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Oclaro alerts:

Oclaro has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oclaro and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 10 4 0 2.29 Cirrus Logic 2 2 6 0 2.40

Oclaro presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $53.11, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Oclaro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oclaro and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $600.97 million 2.40 $127.85 million $0.75 11.28 Cirrus Logic $1.53 billion 1.72 $161.99 million $3.69 11.72

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Oclaro. Oclaro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 19.60% 17.65% 13.93% Cirrus Logic 10.57% 20.50% 16.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Oclaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Oclaro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, and hyperscale data center operators. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.