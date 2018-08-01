Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 222.73% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.94 million. On average, analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OZM opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZM. TheStreet lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

