Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.65

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 4725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -2.58.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.94% and a negative return on equity of 102.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. equities research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Obalon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

