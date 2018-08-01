Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 583,700 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Oasis Petroleum worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 49.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 35.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 27,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 17.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In related news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $228,253.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,232,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,181 shares of company stock worth $791,174. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.16. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.52 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.