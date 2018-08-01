NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, analysts expect NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 88.83 and a quick ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NYMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

