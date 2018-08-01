NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 343.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 152.1% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total transaction of $9,876,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,968,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.62.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

