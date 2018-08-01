Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 163.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 38.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 47.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd opened at $12.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

