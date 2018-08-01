NutriSystem (NTRI) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at B. Riley

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of NutriSystem and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NutriSystem traded down $1.03, reaching $38.97, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 30,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,865. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 43.27%. NutriSystem’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in NutriSystem by 1,160.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in NutriSystem during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

