NutriSystem (NTRI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $693-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.59 million.NutriSystem also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

NutriSystem traded down $0.75, reaching $39.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,865. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. NutriSystem has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.94%. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

NTRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut NutriSystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.17.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

