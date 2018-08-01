Novocure (NVCR) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price traded down 3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.60. 20,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 750,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Specifically, insider Eilon D. Kirson sold 346,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $10,004,052.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 62,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,463.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,326 shares of company stock worth $30,210,086. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 355.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,749,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,522 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at about $18,510,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 58.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,330,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Novocure by 74.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 928,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 395,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.