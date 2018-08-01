Novavax (NVAX) Shares Up -4%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21. 113,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,114,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

The firm has a market cap of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,902.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Novavax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Novavax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Novavax by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

