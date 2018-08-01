Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.85 million.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NVMI stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

