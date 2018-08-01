Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.85 million.
NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.
NVMI stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.
