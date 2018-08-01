Northstar Group Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 844,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,014,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,962,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,402,000 after purchasing an additional 690,451 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

United Parcel Service opened at $119.89 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

