Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 148.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.04 and a 52-week high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.