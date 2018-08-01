Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.04 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.