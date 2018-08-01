Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Trimmed by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $354,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 7,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $753,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,879 shares of company stock worth $5,490,159. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

