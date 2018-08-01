Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42. 3,521,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,148,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,660.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 193,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.