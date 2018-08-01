North American Palladium (PALDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter. North American Palladium had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.63%.

North American Palladium opened at $7.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $416.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.47. North American Palladium has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered North American Palladium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

