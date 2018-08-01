Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after acquiring an additional 329,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,305,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $172.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In related news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $994,326.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,348 shares of company stock worth $1,716,507 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

