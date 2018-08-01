Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $2.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker opened at $2.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $329.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,002 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.