Nord/LB Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Axel Springer (SPR)

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays set a €67.40 ($79.29) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.74 ($78.51).

Shares of SPR stock opened at €63.60 ($74.82) on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

