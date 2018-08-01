Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) a €175.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cfra set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. equinet set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.44 ($232.28).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €149.80 ($176.24) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

