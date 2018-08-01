Norbord (OSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.15. Norbord had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of C$728.14 million for the quarter.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord opened at C$46.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Norbord has a 12-month low of C$40.51 and a 12-month high of C$58.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Norbord from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Norbord from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. CSFB lowered Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Norbord from C$55.00 to C$55.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.