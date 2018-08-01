Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $36.09 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Bank of America began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Noble Energy news, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $199,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,523,166 shares of company stock valued at $136,528,815 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

