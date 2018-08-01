Nissan Motor (NSANY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Nissan Motor opened at $18.91 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

