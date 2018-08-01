NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (NTDOY) Issues Earnings Results

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.15%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 273,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,057. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NINTENDO Ltd/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.