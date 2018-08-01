NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR (NHNKY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of medical electronic equipment, as well as the provision of maintenance and repair services. The Company offers electroencephalograph, electromyography, evoked potential testing equipment, electrocardiographs, cardiac catheterization equipment, diagnostic information systems and related consumables (paper, electrodes, catheters and others), biological information monitors, clinical information systems, artificial respiration, artificial ear, hemocytometer, ultrasonic diagnostic equipment, research equipment and transformers, among others. The Company is also engaged in the sales promotion for its products, as well as the general affair-related and manpower dispatching businesses. “

NHNKY stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of -1.37.

NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIHON KOHDEN Co/ADR

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, diagnostic information systems, and related consumables.

