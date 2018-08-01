Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,033 shares during the quarter. Nice accounts for approximately 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Nice were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NICE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Nice by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nice in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Nice traded up $0.90, reaching $110.30, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,696. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.