NEXT (NXT) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.72) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,850 ($63.72) to GBX 4,900 ($64.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($60.44) to GBX 5,550 ($72.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,300 ($82.77) to GBX 6,700 ($88.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of NEXT to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,738.09 ($62.25).

LON:NXT traded down GBX 424 ($5.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,512 ($72.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($70.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

