Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,673 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newfield Exploration by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,075,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 153.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,700,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after buying an additional 459,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,159,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,787,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE NFX opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Newfield Exploration Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Newfield Exploration’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.