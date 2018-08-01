New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York & Company, Inc. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2121762529747 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

New York & Company, Inc. traded down $0.05, reaching $4.85, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,997. The stock has a market cap of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.44. New York & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.98 million. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that New York & Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, EVP Faeth Bradley sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Nichols sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $85,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion apparel and accessories in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel, and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

