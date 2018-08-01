New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

New York Community Bancorp opened at $10.77 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,646 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,151,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,595 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,871,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,472,000 after acquiring an additional 92,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

