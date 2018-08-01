New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,879.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,710 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after purchasing an additional 688,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,922,000 after purchasing an additional 440,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,929,000 after purchasing an additional 327,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $114.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

