New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Has $6.98 Million Position in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Tenneco makes up 1.7% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned 0.31% of Tenneco worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco opened at $46.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 48.60% and a net margin of 2.59%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

