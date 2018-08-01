New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Has $4.09 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $153,079.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,193 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.80%. equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

