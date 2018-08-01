Netlist (NLST) Announces Earnings Results

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of Netlist traded up $0.01, hitting $0.14, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.70.

Get Netlist alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NLST shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Netlist from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Netlist in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netlist currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.