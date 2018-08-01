Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.96% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We expect earnings to trough in F4Q18 and believe the market is underestimating the ability to recapture revenues in the core South African market, while pursuing growth in other key regions.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies opened at $9.34 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.53. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $162.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million.

In related news, Director Alfred T. Mockett acquired 6,090 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,931.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 20,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $179,417.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,698,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 623,763 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 372,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 151,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

