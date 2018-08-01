Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 85 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 85 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 81 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 87.54.

Nestlé opened at CHF 76.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

