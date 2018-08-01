NEO (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.52 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, NEO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. NEO has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $57.52 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be bought for about $30.10 or 0.00391762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, COSS and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00178195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00026494 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035016 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Allcoin, Quoine, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, BitMart, BitForex, Switcheo Network, CoinEx, Bibox, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Ovis, BCEX, LBank, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Qryptos, Exrates, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Tidebit, TDAX, Huobi, BigONE, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Koinex, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.