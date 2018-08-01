Needham & Company LLC Raises Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Price Target to $90.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $37,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 38.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

