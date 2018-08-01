Nectar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $316,857.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Nectar has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and $316,857.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nectar has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038466 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00320001 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004752 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001104 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex

Nectar Token Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

