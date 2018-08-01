Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) & Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Critical Review

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 1 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 166.39%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Navios Maritime Acquisition is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -1.78% 3.37% 2.01% Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $211.65 million 1.59 -$15.09 million $0.16 12.56 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.40 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -5.08

Navios Maritime Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

