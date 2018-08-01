Navigant Consulting (NCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) will be issuing its Q2 2018 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navigant Consulting to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Navigant Consulting opened at $21.76 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $957.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Navigant Consulting has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

NCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

