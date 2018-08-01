Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst Sells 12,840 Shares

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $445,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Natus Medical opened at $36.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.48. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABY. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.
Natus Medical Company Profile
Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.