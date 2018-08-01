Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst Sells 12,840 Shares

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $445,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natus Medical opened at $36.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.48. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABY. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

