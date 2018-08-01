Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3282897460464 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage traded down $0.73, reaching $12.54, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 298,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,696. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $215.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.09 million. research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

