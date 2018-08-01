Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a PE ratio of 182.92 and a beta of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

