Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 126,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 95,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $1,455,353 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

