National Storage (NSA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/31/2018 – National Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/28/2018 – National Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/21/2018 – National Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/19/2018 – National Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

7/17/2018 – National Storage was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2018 – National Storage had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – National Storage was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2018 – National Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Storage has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that National Storage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

