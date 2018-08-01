National Retail Properties (NNN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of National Retail Properties traded down $0.50, hitting $44.11, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 91,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

In related news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,023,746.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,666 shares of company stock worth $3,003,168 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

