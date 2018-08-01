National Retail Properties (NNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 49.40% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $29,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,023,746.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,168 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.