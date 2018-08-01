National Retail Properties (NNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
NNN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $45.32.
In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $29,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,023,746.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,168 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
